Da Nang becomes home to hundreds of storks
A mound along the Han River, at the foot of Tran Thi Ly Bridge in Da Nang city, has become a shelter for nearly a thousand storks in recent times. In the heart of the bustling city, the storks are growing in number and creating a unique sight that attracts crowds of tourists and photographers.
The storks’ “home” in the heart of Da Nang city, seen from above. (Photo:VNP/VNA)
Storks look for food along the Han River in Hoa Cuong Bac ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
White storks perch under flooded trees on a mound along the Han River in Hoa Cuong Bac ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Storks seek food at a mound along the Han River in Hoa Cuong Bac ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
