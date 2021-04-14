The giant squash village in Mỹ Tho commune, Phù My district, is one of four craft villages selected by Binh Dinh province for the pilot of traditional craft village tourism development. Located 60 km from the provincial capital Quy Nhon city, the village has about 50 households that have long specialised in planting squash. There is no scientific explanation behind the bountiful yields from squash in the area, with each weighing around 50-80 kg. The mystery also holds great appeal for tourists.

An Nhon town has 21 traditional craft villages, many of which are unique and strong points for tourism development. The town considers tourism development to be a spearhead economic sector in the 2020-2025 period, with localities mobilising resources to invest in tourism infrastructure, prioritise traffic development, and support people to build sanitation systems and collect waste and wastewater. Tourism business households receive support in terms of lending interest rates.

Binh Dinh currently has 67 craft villages, and its tourism industry has selected four of the most unique to pilot tourism development, including Bau Da Wine village, Phu Gia Horse Hat craft village in Cat Tuong commune, Phu Cat district; the giant squash farming village in My Tho commune, Phu My district; and the noodle and Tam Quan Nam rice paper making village in Tam Quan Nam ward, Hoai Nhon town. Craft village tourism is therefore being piloted to preserve and promote the value of local cultural products.

There will be homestay services in the four traditional craft villages selected, so that visitors can enjoy the fullest experience by living in a local home./.

VNA