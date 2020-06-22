According to a report from the tax department, there are over 15,200 enterprises in the locality deemed to have been impacted by COVID-19, with stagnant business operations restricting their ability to pay taxes on time. The department has reevaluated matters and arranged for 97% of enterprises to be given a tax break and tax payment extension up to 25 million USD. The sector has also deployed specific tax support measures for enterprises.

The tax department in Binh Dinh is now cooperating with other ministries and agencies to support enterprises and taxpayers in accessing the support package, so the province can bounce back once the COVID-19 pandemic has been fully eradicated./.

VNA