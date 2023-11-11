Binh Dinh promotes investment cooperation with foreign partners
The provincial People's Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh on November 11 organised a conference with heads of foreign diplomatic missions and organisations in Vietnam to promote exchanges and connectivity, and introduce the locality's potential, advantages, and development orientations.
At the conference held in Binh Dinh province on November 11. (Photo: nhandan.vn)Binh Dinh (VNA) – The provincial People's Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh on November 11 organised a conference with heads of foreign diplomatic missions and organisations in Vietnam to promote exchanges and connectivity, and introduce the locality's potential, advantages, and development orientations.
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Quoc Dung stated that Binh Dinh is committed to creating favourable conditions for foreign agencies, businesses, organisations, and individuals to live and work in the province.
Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan said that Binh Dinh welcomes investors boasting modern, environmentally friendly technologies, efficient use of resources, and competitive products, with priority sectors including agro-forestry-fishery, industrial and logistics services, tourism and urban economy.
Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato Tan Yang Thai stated that Malaysia sees enormous potential and opportunities in Vietnam and committed to further enhancing the two nations’ trade and investment cooperation.
Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wiraka Moodhitaporn said Thailand is ready to closely cooperate with international partners, including Vietnam, to promote sustainable development.
On this occasion, the People's Committee of Binh Dinh province signed an international cooperation agreement with the Korea Land and Housing Corporation./.