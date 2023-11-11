Business Nghe An province calls for US investment The central province of Nghe An introduced its investment environment and prioritised investment areas to US investors at a forum held in Washington D.C on November 9.

Business Cao Bang studies Niagara region's experience in cross-border trade, tourism A delegation from the northern border mountainous province of Cao Bang has paid a working visit to Niagara to foster bilateral cooperation and learn from the Canadian region’s experience in cross-border trade and tourism development.

Business Hanoi to hasten reforms, enhance competitiveness to facilitate exports Hanoi would continue to hasten administrative reforms and apply measures to improve competitiveness of local enterprises and producers to expand exports.

Business Financial sector promotes digital transformation in tax and customs processes The digital transformation of the tax and customs fields has brought positive impacts to people and the business community, according to experts.