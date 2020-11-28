Garbage, hay, tree branches, and mud lay strewn around fields after the recent floods in An Hoa commune in An Lao district, Binh Dinh province. Though the winter-spring rice crop will start in a month, local farmers have been working hard to prepare the land for the new crop.



Fields and irrigation works in Hoa An district were severely damaged. In preparation for the new crop, the district has assigned staff to repair the damage and asked farmers to shift to other crops.



During the upcoming winter-spring crop, Binh Dinh province plans to sow nearly 48,000 ha of rice and over 20,000 ha of other crops. Local authorities are providing support to farmers to overcome the consequences of the flooding and improve productivity./.

VNA