81 percent of companies in Binh Duong resume operation after Tet (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - Around 81 percent of businesses in the southern province of Binh Duong have resumed their operation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with the average number of employees back to work reaching 72 percent.



According to the management boards of industrial parks, and the labour, invalids and social affairs offices of districts, towns and cities in Binh Duong, many enterprises have recorded the over-80-percent rate of workers back to work.



Pham Van Tuyen, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs attributed the positive situation to good implementation of legal provisions on labour and employment, and businesses’ policies on salary, bonus, and welfare.



According to him, demand for new workers to meet the growing production needs and to replace employees that have not returned to work has been on the rise after Tet.



Companies operating in the locality need around 40,000 workers, Tuyen said.



The department has directed the locality’s employment service centre to provide more information on labour market, organise job bazaars, and run online job floors to swiftly meet the recruitment need of enterprises, he noted.



Attention has been also paid to ensuring unemployment insurance regime for employees who quit their jobs, and promoting job introduction activities and links in labour recruitment in order to employ workers from other localities, Tuyen added./.