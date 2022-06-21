The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) and Binh Duong province jointly hosted the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities Conference & Announcement: After the Pandemic: How Digital Innovation Drives Growth in Our Communities. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong smart city of the southern province of the same name was named in the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities worldwide at a ceremony on June 21.The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) and Binh Duong province jointly hosted the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities Conference & Announcement: After the Pandemic: How Digital Innovation Drives Growth in Our Communities.The Top7 Communities are chosen from among the Smart21 Communities of 2022 to be finalists in the yearly Intelligent Community Awards. In October 2022, one of these seven communities will be named the Intelligent Community of the Year at ICF’s Global Summit. The city of Binh Duong was one of the Top7 Communities of 2021 and is a Smart21 Community again this year.ICF gathers nearly 200 prosperous smart cities in the world. ICF studies and promotes the best practices of the world's Intelligent Communities as they adapt to the new demands and seize the opportunities presented by broadband and digital technology.It conducted research and evaluated hundreds of cities around the world to select the Top 21 (Smart 21) of 2022 with a smart city development strategy based on six factors of ICF including: broadband connectivity, knowledge workforce, innovation, digital equality, sustainability and advocacy.Binh Duong has implemented its Smart City project since 2016 and has always adhered to the concept of economic transformation towards innovation and digitalisation.A digital and innovation ecosystem is being strongly developed in Binh Duong, such as a smart operation centre, EIU Campus with Becamex Business Incubator, Fablab, advanced manufacturing hub, and World Trade Centre, contributing to bringing a better life to the local community.With its right strategies and steady development steps, Binh Duong has been named in Smart 21 (Smart 21) for four times in a row, and among the Top 7 for the first time in 2021 along with cities of Canada, Brazil, Australia.The Top7 Communities Announcement Event offers a chance for organisations, businesses, institutes and education establishments in Binh Duong to access new knowledge and visions, learn from experience in smart city development from other communities across the world, and connect and set up partnership in trade and investment.The event is expected to contribute to Binh Duong’s socio-economic breakthrough programme.Louis Zacharilla, Co-Founder of ICF, said that this event is an opportunity for communities around the world to build a smart community and a better life.Binh Duong always learns and finds development directions in order to create progress for the community, he added./.