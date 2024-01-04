Binh Duong cares for labourers on Lunar New Year
Binh Duong (VNA) – As many as 46,500 gift packages worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each funded by the southern province of Binh Duong's budget will be presented to labourers with difficult circumstances who cannot return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the provincial People's Committee.
Local labour unions at all levels have developed their plans and budgeted over 353 billion VND for organising activities to care for their members and workers during the Lunar New Year. These activities include giving gifts worth 500,000 VND each to nearly 83,000 workers.
According to Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Trade Union Nguyen Hoang Bao Tran, the agency has collaborated with businesses operating in the locality to support workers in the spirit of “leaving no one behind”.
The provincial People's Committee has directed relevant sectors and localities to minimise the work stoppage and disputes during the year-end period, and ensure close coordination in handling labour disputes at enterprises.
The provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the People’s Committee of districts, townships, and cities have been ordered to collaborate with grassroots trade union organisations to review contracts, collective labour agreements, salary and bonus payment regulations, thus implementing regimes and policies for employees following agreed regulations./.