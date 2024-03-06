At the 14th Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The 14th Binh Duong International Women’s Cycling Tournament (Biwase Cup 2024) opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on March 6.



Gathering the strongest riders from 11 local clubs along with nine teams from Asian biking powerhouses such as China, Iran, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand, the tournament is expected to be an exhilarating race.



Right after the opening ceremony, cyclists began their first stage stretching 92 kilometres through Thu Dau Mot city, Thuan An city, Tan Uyen city and Ben Cat town. Jutatip from Thailand won this stage, followed by Karuga Watabe (Japan) and Nur Alsyan Mohamad (Malaysia).



Cyclists will race in 10 stages covering 1,158 kilometres starting from Binh Duong, past Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, before returning to Binh Duong.



Competitors will have to overcome not only hot weather but also six tough climbs including Bao Loc and Prenn in Lam Dong province, and Vinh Hy in Ninh Thuan province.



The yellow jersey winner will take a 45 million VND (1,800 USD) bonus while the best sprinter will have the green jersey and 30 million VND. The winning team will pocket 42 million VND. Organisers will also present other awards to impressive cyclists.



Along with the race, gifts will be given to local students with difficulties./.