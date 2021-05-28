Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on May 28, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Many entrepreneurs leave then rejoin market While many firms have been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty have also been established, aiming to become part of the 'new normal' business environment.

Business BIDV signs green credit agreement with French Development Agency The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) announced on May 27 that it has signed an agreement on the SUNREF green credit line with the French Development Agency (AFD) to finance businesses investing in the fields of environmental protection, climate change response, and green growth.