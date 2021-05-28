Binh Duong rolls out red carpet for Italian investments
At the online investment promotion conference on May 27 (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong welcomes Italian enterprises to study business opportunities and land investment in the locality, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung has said.
He made the statement at an online investment promotion conference held on May 27, which saw the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue, and chairmen of several unions of chambers of commerce in Italy.
According to Dung, with the COVID-19 pandemic under good control, the province has maintained stable economic growth, and attracted 1.25 billion USD in foreign investment in the first five months of the year, surpassing the goal set for the whole year.
Binh Duong ranks third in FDI attraction after Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, with 36.5 billion USD registered in nearly 4,000 FDI projects so far, he said, adding the province is currently housing eight Italian projects worth nearly 64 million USD, most of which are in the fields of manufacturing, processing, and production of footwear accessories, handbags and other consumer goods, among others.
Pham Ngoc Thuan from Becamex IDC Corporation said along with favourable investment policies, Binh Duong province has already built a high-tech industrial park and the World Trade Centre in New Binh Duong city, while sharpening focus on development of the transport infrastructure and logistic facilities, as well as the training of high-quality human resources.
Meanwhile, Italian representatives took note of the fact that Binh Duong is the first locality in Vietnam to become a member of the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).
A corner of New Binh Duong city (Photo: VNA)
The province is a dynamic locality that has all sound conditions for Italian firms to land investment in the coming time, they said, stressing the province was voted in the list of 21 cities and provinces in the world with exemplary strategies for smart city development.
On the occasion, Becamex IDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on investment promotion programme with the unions of chambers of commerce in Emilia-Romgana region and Veneto region, and the Italy-Vietnam chamber of commerce in Torino./.