Politics First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honoured with France’s Legion of Honour Chairwoman of the Sovico Group and CEO of Vietjet Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been granted with the Legion of Honour by the French Government for her special contributions to Vietnam’s relations with France and Europe.

Business Nearly 5 billion USD of exports to EU benefit from EVFTA Almost 5 billion USD worth of Vietnamese goods exported to the EU has benefited from preferential tariffs under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Transportation companies increase services for upcoming holiday Transportation companies plan to increase their services to meet the greater demand during the April 30 and May Day holiday.