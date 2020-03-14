Binh Thuan inspects pandemic prevention work in quarantined areas
Three working groups including representatives of the Party Central Committee and People’s Council of Binh Thuan province inspected Covid-19 prevention work in some quarantined areas in the province on March 14.
Three working groups inspect Covid-19 prevention work in some localities in the province (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of Binh Thuan province encourages military soldiers and medical staff to well implement supervision work, ensuring the safety for the quarantined areas (Photo: VNA)
The quarantined areas are disinfected twice a day (Photo: VNA)
Outsiders are not allowed to enter the quarantined areas (Photo: VNA)
People under quarantined are checked temperature every day (Photo: VNA)