Binh Thuan inspects pandemic prevention work in quarantined areas

Three working groups including representatives of the Party Central Committee and People’s Council of Binh Thuan province inspected Covid-19 prevention work in some quarantined areas in the province on March 14.
  • Three working groups inspect Covid-19 prevention work in some localities in the province (Photo: VNA)

  • Leaders of Binh Thuan province encourages military soldiers and medical staff to well implement supervision work, ensuring the safety for the quarantined areas (Photo: VNA)

  • The quarantined areas are disinfected twice a day (Photo: VNA)

  • Outsiders are not allowed to enter the quarantined areas (Photo: VNA)

  • People under quarantined are checked temperature every day (Photo: VNA)

