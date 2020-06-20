According to figures, 80 percent of tourism service providers have now resumed operations. And tourists have begun to return to Binh Thuan, particularly “hot spots” such as Mui Ne and Hon Rom.

The preferences of domestic holidaymakers have changed. They now prefer small, private tours rather than large groups.

Tourism companies have introduced many attractive promotional programs, offering discounts of up to 50 percent.

Tourists beginning to return to Binh Thuan is a positive sign for the local tourism sector. Tourism companies, however, need to work together to create more tourism products and attract more visitors./.

VNA