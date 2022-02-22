Frost and ice cover trees in O Quy Ho pass in Lai Chau (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – A new



According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the mercury will drop to 8-11 degree Celsius at the lowest, even 3-6 or lower in mountainous areas where rains with snow may appear. A new cold spell is forecast to hit the northern and north-central regions of Vietnam on February 22 night, causing chilly weather until February 24.

In the central region, areas from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue provinces are likely to record showers and the lowest temperatures of 11-14 degree Celsius.

From February 21 night, the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, is expected to see strong northeasterly wind and rough sea./.

VNA