Blood donation festival underway in Hanoi
A blood donation festival kicked off in Hanoi on July 26, as part of the 10th “Hanh trinh do” (Red Journey), a communication and blood donation campaign underway in 46 cities and provinces nationwide.
The festival, in its 12th edition, is expected to collect 3,000 units of blood. (Photo: VNA)
The week-long festival is jointly held by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), the Hanoi Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation and the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation.
Apart from the headquarters of the NIHBT in Cau Giay district, people can come to donate blood at other sites - 122 Lang Street in Dong Da district, 26 Luong Ngoc Street in Hoan Kiem district, and the Agriculture General Hospital in Thanh Tri district.
A blood donation festival kicked off in Hanoi on July 26, as part of the 10th “Hanh trinh do” (Red Journey). (Photo: VNA)NIHBT Deputy Director Nguyen Ha Thanh said the festival, in its 12th edition, is expected to collect 3,000 units of blood, adding that over the past 11 years, it received nearly 31,000 blood units.
The festival also features communication contests on blood donation, cultural activities for blood donors and a programme to honour individuals and collectives that have made outstanding contributions to the work.
The “Red Journey”, which takes place from June 2 to July 31, is hoped to receive some 120,000 units of blood, with more than 100,000 units collected so far. /.