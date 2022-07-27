Society Great efforts made to repatriate Vietnamese fallen soldiers from Laos A search team from Military Zone 2 of Vietnam has repatriated more than 1,800 volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in Laos, since its inception in late 1994.

Society Vietnamese, Lao Fronts foster cooperation The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee will share its experience in people-to-people diplomacy with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee and help the Lao side with the establishment of farmers’ association, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien pledged on July 26.

Society Exhibition honours sacrifice of people in war An exhibition of artworks created during the resistance wars for national independence is on display at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Vietnam News Agency helps build cultural space for children in HCM City The Vietnam News Agency has joined hands with the Ho Chi Minh Cadre Academy (HCA) and VPBank Finance Company Limited to build a cultural space named after late President Ho Chi Minh and a playground for children in Nhuan Duc commune, Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City.