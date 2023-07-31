A car at the police station in Bao Loc pass is buried by landslide . (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – As of 10 pm on July 30, rescuers found bodies of three police officers who were buried by a landslide occurring at their station in Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in the afternoon the same day.

The three victims have been identified, and rescuers are continuing to look for the last victim.

Since the morning of July 29, heavy rains have been pouring down in the province, especially in the districts of Da Huoai, Bao Lam, and the city of Bao Loc. At 3:30 pm on July 30, National Highway 20’s section passing through Bao Loc pass suffered a severe landslide. As a result, dozens of rock and soil blocks slid down covering the entire road surface of the pass, on which the Madaguoi traffic police station is located.



Part of the station was buried. Initial information said the officers were back to the station after their mission of helping ease the traffic jam in the pass./.