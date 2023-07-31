Bodies of three Lam Dong landslide victims found
Lam Dong (VNA) – As of 10 pm on July 30, rescuers found bodies of three police officers who were buried by a landslide occurring at their station in Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in the afternoon the same day.
The three victims have been identified, and rescuers are continuing to look for the last victim.
Since the morning of July 29, heavy rains have been pouring down
in the province, especially in the districts of Da Huoai, Bao Lam, and the city
of Bao Loc. At 3:30 pm on July 30, National Highway 20’s section passing
through Bao Loc pass suffered a severe landslide. As a result, dozens of rock
and soil blocks slid down covering the entire road surface of the pass, on
which the Madaguoi traffic police station is located.
Part of the station was buried. Initial information said the officers were back to the station after their mission of helping ease the traffic jam in the pass./.