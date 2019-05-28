Police investigate the bombing in Pattani on May 27 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Two bomb attacks have hit the south of Thailand, which has a big Muslim population, killing three people and injuring several others.On May 27, a motorcycle bomb went off at a busy market in Nong Chik district of Pattani province, leaving a 14-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman dead, and wounding four military rangers.The blast appeared to be a counterattack after authorities shot dead a fugitive suspected rebel leader in the neighbouring Yala province. The suspect was Abdulloh Lateh, 37, considered to be head of insurgents’ operations in the Yaha district.The bombing came a day after another bomb attack in Songkhla province killed a police officer at a security checkpoint and injured three others.Nearly 7,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat since violence first broke out in early 2004.–VNA