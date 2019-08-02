Security in Bangkok has been tightened after the bombings (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government confirmed that some small “bombing incidents” happened in Bangkok on August 2, injuring at least three victims, and urged the public not to panic.



At 8:50am, several blasts took place near the BTS Skytrain Chong Nonsi station. The area is being blocked for investigation.



Another explosion occurred in Rama 9 street at the same time. Latter at 9:00am, an explosion was heard in front of the King Power Mahanakhon Building, the highest building in Bangkok, along with blasts at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana.



The incidents happened while Thailand’s capital city is hosting the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings with the attendance of diplomats from many countries, including the US, China, Russia and Japan.



Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has ordered an immediate investigation, spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said, adding that security measures have been tightened.



Writing on Twitter, the Thai PM condemned those behind the bombings which destroys peace and damages the country’s image.



He added that he has instructed officials to take care of public safety and those affected promptly.



So far, no organisation has claimed responsibilities for the bombings.-VNA