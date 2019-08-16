The session in Hanoi on August 16 to discuss the book translation and publication (Photo: VNA)

– A book reflecting late President Ho Chi Minh’s writing of his testament will be translated into Russian and published in the East European country in the time ahead.The book to be published is “Bac Ho viet Di chuc” (Uncle Ho writes the Testament), by his secretary Vu Ky.A session was held in Hanoi on August 16 to discuss the work, which was meant to mark 50 years since the leader passed away in 1969 and the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relation next year.Speaking at the event, Acting Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House Pham Chi Thanh said President Ho Chi Minh’s testament is a priceless historical document featuring his wholehearted instructions and all aspirations of his life. It is the quintessence of the nation and the humankind, and also the quintessence of his lofty ideology, morality, style and soul.With the hope of providing Russian readers with another in-depth reference document on the testament writing process, the publishing house liaised with the Zhukovsky Academy Publishing House, a leading publisher in Russia, to publish this book in the country.The book will be translated by Sveta Glazunova, an expert on Vietnamese studies and a lecturer of the Vietnamese language at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry. She is also the daughter of late Chairman of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association Evgheny Glazunov, who greatly contributed to the two countries’ friendship.President Ho Chi Minh began writing his will in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. The special document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past 50 years.-VNA