Society Nearly 2 billion USD spent on unemployment insurance in 2 years The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has used more than 45.444 trillion VND (1.96 billion USD) from the unemployment insurance fund to pay for employees and employers over the past two years, given serious COVID-19-induced difficulties facing production and business activities.

Society Ministry asks for urgent repair of French-era bridge The Ministry of Transport has requested the Vietnam Railway Authority and the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) to take immediate measures to ensure safety of Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi after the collapse of two concrete floor tiles on the bridge in May.

Society Building stable labour supply chain a key solution to post-pandemic recovery Building stable labour supply chains with labourers put at the centre of all policies and emphasis laid on ensuring income and social security is one of the solutions to post-pandemic economic recovery, heard a seminar in the framework of the 4th Vietnam Economic Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5.

Videos Fishermen say “No” to illegal fishing Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has a host of negative consequences, including putting fishermen’s lives at risk, and Vietnam has been issued with a “yellow card” by the European Commission (EC) regarding the practice. In an attempt to promote sustainable fishing development, Quang Ngai province has issued regulations on the exploitation and protection of local aquatic resources