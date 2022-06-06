Book on Vietnam-RoK ties debuts
Trade between Vietnam and the RoK rose 150 times and is expected to hit 100 billion USD in 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A book on the 30 years of socio-economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been published by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations (1992-2022).
It is a collection of researches by Vietnamese and Korean professors and researchers.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Prof. Dr. Lee Han-woo from Sogang University said that the book provides an insight into the socio-economic partnership between the two countries over the past 30 years and gives objective assessments on the design of a better future for the bilateral ties.
Pointing to bright signs in economic cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK over the past 30 years, Prof. Lee noted that two-way trade rose 150 times and is expected to hit 100 billion USD in 2023.
Prof. Dr. Lee Han-woo (R) at an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)He said that in the future, Vietnam and the RoK should further reinforce the foundation for their win-win partnership by supporting businesses to strengthen partnership and balancing bilateral trade.
In the field of socio-culture, he proposed that the two sides should work together to increase the promotion of the Vietnamese culture, art and literature in the RoK.
The professor suggested that the two sides coordinate together to expand programmes to introduce Vietnamese and Korean cultures to the other country through the Internet to strengthen mutual understanding./.