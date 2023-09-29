Business Green Economy Forum 2023 to take place in November The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2023, an event hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) for businesses and governments to accelerate discussion and dialogue on green growth in Vietnam, is scheduled for November 2 in Hanoi.

Business Over-1.2 billion-USD project to upgrade, expand Dung Quat Oil Refinery Over 1.2 billion USD will be poured into a project to upgrade and expand Dung Quat Oil Refinery of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Business Dong Nai enjoys trade surplus of 4.3 billion USD in nine months The southern province of Dong Nai earned over 16.4 billion USD from exports and spent more than 11.9 billion USD on imports in the first nine months of this year, resulting in a trade surplus of 4.3 billion USD, Director of the provincial Statistics Office Tran Quoc Tuan said on September 28.

Business Vietnam Airlines to run new route connecting Da Nang to Bangkok National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on September 28 announced that it plans to launch a direct route between the central coastal city of Da Nang and Thailand’s Bangkok in November.