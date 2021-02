Vietnam enterprises need greater efforts to build their brand names so as to better competitive edge amidst rapid integration , according to experts.According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency, although the number of businesses honoured with the Vietnam National Brand increased throughout years (from 30 in 2008 to 124 in 2020), it lagged behind expectations.Deputy head of the agency Hoang Minh Chien said the Vietnam National Brand (Vietnam Value) Programme has raised awareness of many local firms and corporations of the important roles of brand name in improving value of their products and the businesses themselves.It is difficult to develop Vietnam brand for specific products, he said, adding despite being the world’s leading agro-forestry-fisheries exporter, Vietnam lacks in branded products in its shipments.Up to 80 percent of Vietnamese agricultural exports are yet to have brand name. Many exports in the nation’s “one-billion USD” club such as timber, rubber, pepper and cashew nuts have not their own brand names yet, according to agricultural specialist Hoang Trong Thuy.