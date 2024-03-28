Business Singapore tops foreign investors in Vietnam in first quarter Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Vietnam in the year to March 20 with over 2.55 billion USD, making up 41.3% of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in the country, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Business Vietnamese firms updated on Algerian market The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria held an online consulting session on export to and investment in the North African country for Vietnamese businesses on March 27.

Business Vietnam, China eye stronger border trade Border provinces of Vietnam and China should continue close coordination and enhance trade promotion between the two sides, stressed the recent talks between the management boards of the economic zone of the northern province of Ha Giang and the Malypo border economic cooperation zone of China’s Yunnan province.

Business Deposit interest rates to remain low until mid-2024: analysts Deposit interest rates are expected to remain low until the middle of 2024, with a slight increase anticipated thereafter due to higher credit demand, analysts said.