The fruit and vegetable sector is hoped to remain a bright spot in 2024 as many businesses reported that orders are full until the end of the first quarter.

Although shipments to Europe and the US are forecast to be hindered by the Red Sea tension, exports to China will be boosted, driven by durian, dragon fruit, jackfruit, banana, and mango.

Durian alone is expected to bring in 3.5 billion USD after the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements last year.

According to statistics from the General Department of Customs, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit 5.6 billion USD last year, up over 60% year-on-year.

The largest importers of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables were China, the US, the Republic of Korea and Japan./.

VNA