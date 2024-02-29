Fruit, vegetable exports see green shoots, targeting 7 billion USD
Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports in the first two months of this year surged 38% to about 749.7 million USD, which is expected to peak at nearly 7 billion USD this year.
The sector is hoped to remain a bright spot in 2024 as many businesses reported that order books are full until the end of the first quarter, according to Lao dong (Labour) Newspaper.
Durian alone would will bring in 3.5 billion USD after the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for the Vietnamese fruit exported to the neighbouring country last year, said Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit).
Although shipments to Europe and the US are forecast to be hindered by the Red Sea tension in the time ahead, exports to China will be boosted, driven by durian, dragon fruit, jackfruit, banana, and mango, he added.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said four more Vietnamese products will be shipped to China via the official channel in the time ahead, comprising medicinal herb, coconut, frozen fruit, and watermelon, thus contributing greatly to Vietnam’s agricultural export revenue.
According to statistics from the General Department of Customs, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit an estimated 5.6 billion USD last year, up 66% year-on-year. Surpassing dragon fruit, durian recorded the highest export value.
The largest importers of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables included China, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Taiwan (China), Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia.
China remained the biggest buyer, with the import turnover reaching 3.7 billion USD in the year, up nearly 250% in value and 65% in market share compared to 2022./.