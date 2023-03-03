Breathtaking Nha Trang sea
Nha Trang beach city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is home to many historical and cultural sites from the ancient Champa civilisation between the 4th and 13th centuries AD. Together with Ha Long Bay, it has been named among the most beautiful beaches in the world.
A corner of Nha Trang beach city in Khanh Hoa province.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
The road leading to Ponagar Temple. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists explore the beach on Noi Islet. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VinPearl Land amusement park in Hon Tre Islet. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Nha Trang beach city is the political, economic, cultural, and tourism hub of Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)