Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit marks the first official visit by the Prime Minister of Vietnam to Australia since the two elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2018. It takes place against a backdrop of 2023 commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The relationship between Vietnam and Australia has experienced rapid and positive developments across various sectors in recent times. Trade cooperation has emerged as a shining endeavour, as both nations have become top 10 trading partners of each other.

The official visit by Prime Minister Chinh to Australia is poised to significantly boost cooperation in traditional areas while creating momentum for collaboration in emerging fields such as innovation, green economy, digital economy, digital transformation, clean energy transition, environmental cooperation, and climate change adaptation.

The pivotal documents and agreements to be created during this visit are expected to elevate the Vietnam-Australia relationship to new heights, contributing to upgrading bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as previously announced by the leaders of both nations.

During his visit, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will take part in the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations.

As an active and proactive member of ASEAN and concurrently holding a significant role as one of Australia’s key regional partners, Vietnam is poised to continue playing a central role in advancing ASEAN-Australia relations.

Within the framework of the Summit, Prime Minister Chinh, alongside leaders from ASEAN and Australia, will participate in plenary sessions, retreat meetings, and various sideline activities. The discussions and crucial documents emerging from these sessions aim to guide the continued development and deepening of ASEAN-Australia relations in the years to come./.

VNA