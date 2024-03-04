Politics FM welcomes Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception on March 3 for Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs V. Titov who is in Hanoi for the 13th Vietnam-Russia strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security.

Politics Vietnam, South Africa enhance cooperation in law enforcement A high-level delegation of the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung paid a working trip to South Africa from February 24 to March 1 to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of law protection and enforcement.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister leaves for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, official visits to Australia, New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on March 4 morning for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5 – 11.