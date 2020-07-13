Hotline: (024) 39411349
Health

British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai International Airport at 11pm the same day, after 115 days undergoing treatment.
  • Patient 91, the most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, underwent total 115 days of treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong calls on the patient at the Cho Ray Hospital and praises health workers treating him (Photo: VNA)

  • Patient 91 shakes hands with Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong at Cho Ray Hospital, June 17, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • The 43-year-old pilot, Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient, has recovered enough to make the long flight home (Photo: VNA)

  • A health official presents the hospital discharge and SARS-CoV-2 negative certificates to Patient 91, July 11 (Photo: VNA)

  • Patient 91 in the day of being discharged from hospital (Photo: VNA)

