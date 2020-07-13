British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
Patient 91, the most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, underwent total 115 days of treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong calls on the patient at the Cho Ray Hospital and praises health workers treating him (Photo: VNA)
Patient 91 shakes hands with Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong at Cho Ray Hospital, June 17, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The 43-year-old pilot, Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient, has recovered enough to make the long flight home (Photo: VNA)
A health official presents the hospital discharge and SARS-CoV-2 negative certificates to Patient 91, July 11 (Photo: VNA)
Patient 91 in the day of being discharged from hospital (Photo: VNA)