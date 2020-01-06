Business Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.

Business Hoa Phat construction steel sales post 16.8 percent hike Hoa Phat Group, the largest steel maker in the country, said it provided more than 2.77 million tonnes of high-quality construction steel to the market in 2019, a year-on-year surge of 16.8 percent.

Business Hanoi has high demand for Grade A apartments in Quarter 3 The real estate market of Hanoi saw high demand for Grade A apartments for rent and sale in the third quarter, according to Savill Vietnam’s quarterly report on Hanoi's property market.