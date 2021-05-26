ASEAN ASEAN-US foreign ministers’ meeting delayed due to technical reason A virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and the US Secretary of State, scheduled for May 25, has been delayed due to technical reason, according to ASEAN’s news sources.

World Singapore economy to expand 4-6 percent in 2021: MTI Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on May 25 that it would maintain the country’s GDP growth forecast for 2021 at 4 to 6 percent, in view of the heightened uncertainties in the economic environment, characterised by both upside and downside risks, especially arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand warns of increasing unemployment due to COVID-19 Unemployment in Thailand is likely to soar this year because of the severe impact being felt by the third wave of COVID-19, warned the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).