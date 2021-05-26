Buddha’s birthday celebrated virtually in New York
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on May 25 emphasised the need to promote core values of Buddhism, and enhance friendship and cooperation between nations.
Speaking at an online ceremony to mark the Buddha’s 2565th birthday (International Day of Vesak) in New York, the ambassador reiterated Vietnam's commitment to building a world of peace and development.
Each person should be an envoy of the Buddha to join concerted efforts in driving back conflicts and plight, he said.
The annual event was co-chaired by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN.
It brought together UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, representatives from UN member countries, and Buddhist monks and nuns.
The delegates shared the view that the Buddha’s teachings and message of living in harmony and peace have contributed to preventing extremism and conflicts.
They said tolerance, mutual respect and support would help countries overcome challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild a better world after the pandemic./.