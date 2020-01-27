Budget carrier Vietjet launches direct Hanoi – Bali route
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang (front, second from right) and the flight crew of Vietjet pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – The budget carrier Vietjet has officially launched a direct route linking Hanoi and Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, another step to further boost relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Speaking at a ceremony in Indonesia on January 26, Vietjet management board chairman Nguyen Thanh Ha stressed the route, the first between the capital and Indonesia’s island, does not only connect the top two attractive cultural destinations in Asia but also helps intensify cooperation among the ASEAN members.
For his part, Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang said the launch of the route will help passengers save up travel time and costs, thus facilitating the boost of tourism and business chances between the two nations.
The daily flight will start from Hanoi at 10:00 am and arrive in Bali at 4:25 pm, and the return will start at 5:30 pm and arrive at 9:55 pm.
Last year, Vietjet and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened direct routes linking the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Bali and ever since, Vietjet has conducted a total of 330 flights carrying over 54,000 passengers. Thanks to the operation of the routes, the number of Vietnamese tourists to Bali increased from 1,000 per month to 5,000, thus bringing the total last year to nearly 40,000./.