Budget collection drops 9.2 percent in Jan-May
An estimated 577 trillion VND (24.86 billion USD) was collected for the State budget in the first five months of the year, equal to 38.2 percent of the estimate and down 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
According to the State Budget Department under the Finance Ministry, the COVID-19 pandemic, although already put under control in Vietnam, is still raging in many big trade partners of Vietnam such as the US and the EU, thus greatly affecting budget revenues and spending.
Specifically, domestic revenues dropped 5.9 percent, revenues from crude oil were down 17.8 percent and from import-export activities down 23.4 percent.
Budget collection from half of the revenue sources has not met the set target. Collection from the State-run sector met only 33.4 percent of the estimate, and that from the foreign-invested sector met just 37.5 percent of the estimate.
Tax revenue is also on the decline, including revenue from value-added tax, special consumption tax and corporate income tax.
Another reason behind the decrease in budget collection is the policy to postpone the payment of tax and land use fees for enterprises, organisations and business households affected by COVID-19. As of the end of May, the amount of delayed tax amounted to 37 trillion VND (about 1.6 billion USD).
Meanwhile, State budget spending in the five-month period was estimated at 603.4 trillion VND, or 34.5 percent of the estimate. Spending on development investment reached only 26 percent of the estimate./.