Building collapse traps dozens of people in Cambodia
Dozens of workers were trapped after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, on January 3 afternoon.
According to the provincial information department, about 20 – 30 people were believed to be trapped under the rubble. At least two people have been pulled out from the rubble.
A rescue operation is underway./.
