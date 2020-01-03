World Thailand, Bangladesh to kick off FTA talks next week Thailand and Bangladesh will kick off talks to establish a free trade agreement (FTA) during their 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting next week.

World Indonesia holds meetings following China’s violation of EEZ Ministries and agencies of the Indonesian Government have continually held meetings over the last few days following China’s entry into the Southeast Asian country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

World Indonesia steps up search for missing people in flash floods Indonesian rescuers have been stepping up search for those missing after flash floods and landslides, triggered by torrential rains, hit Jakarta and surrounding areas on December 31, killing at least 43 people.

World Japan, China, RoK enhance banking cooperation with ASEAN Government-backed development banks of Japan, China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have signed an agreement with public and private financial institutions in Southeast Asia to meet growing demand for infrastructure projects in the fast-growing region.