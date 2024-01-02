Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics PM urges consideration of building border economic zone in Cao Bang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 1 suggested considering the possibility of building a border economic zone in the northern border province of Cao Bang.

Politics Lao Cai, China’s Yunnan province step up cooperation Localities in the northern mountainous border province of Lao Cai and Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province will bolster collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, and industrial parks in the time to come, heard a working session held in Lao Cai city on December 31.