Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam
Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9, the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations announced on January 2.
The visit of the Bulgarian top legislator is made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue./.