At the working session between Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (centre, right) and her Bulgarian counterpart Tihomir Stoytchev on September 25 in Sofia. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Bulgarian Ministries of Foreign Affairs will hold a political consultation in 2024.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and her Bulgarian counterpart Tihomir Stoytchev reached consensus on the organisation of the political consultation at their working session on September 25 within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to the European nation.

Lauding the significance of the NA Chairman's visit to lifting the two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation to a new height, the officials agreed to coordinate in the implementation of agreements reached during the trip, including enhancing political trust, delegation exchanges, and partnership in the fields of economy-trade-investment, education-training, tourism, culture, and people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.



Commending the tight and effective collaboration between the two ministries so far, the deputy ministers agreed to step up cooperation between their units and consider the sending of diplomats to each other's country for study and exchanges.



They affirmed to join hands with and support each other at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations (UN), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and ASEAN-EU cooperation mechanism.



Hang thanked the Bulgarian Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and people for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to stablise their lives, study and do business, thus enabling them to make contributions to the host nation’s socio-economic development and the cooperative ties between the two countries.



Regarding regional and international matters of common concern, she affirmed that Vietnam supports the settlement of conflicts and disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, and legitimate interests of nations and in line with the international law and UN Charter./.

VNA