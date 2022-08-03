Business Bac Kan boosting cold water fish farming combined with tourism Bestowed with a year-round cool climate, many households in Bac Kan province have invested in cold-water fish farming associated with tourism in recent times and initially posted good results.

Business Cheap capital sources at most banks decline in Q2 Despite efforts to increase cheap capital sources, many banks reported their current account savings account (CASA) rate in the second quarter of 2022 declined compared to the previous quarter.

Business Businesses spice up Vietnamese market With a population of nearly 100 million and strength in cultivating spice plants, Vietnam has substantial potential for spice production, consumption and export.