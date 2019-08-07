At the workshop (Source: VOH)

– Experts proposed a number of solutions to boosting food export to potential markets during a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7.Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City, said the city will focus on exporting aquatic products, coffee, vegetables, fruits, and rice to member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as well as catfish, shrimp and other agricultural products to the European market.To date, Vietnam has exported goods to over 200 markets. In the first six months of 2019, the total import-export turnover was estimated at 122.42 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 7.1 percent.The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the CPTPP will help Vietnam attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and create new agro-fishery products, according to experts.Ramlan Osman, Director of Vietnam Halal Center, said Vietnam has abundant raw materials for halal products – which are of global increasing demand - such as coffee, rice, seafood, spices, nuts, and vegetables.Pham Tuan Long, deputy director of the trade department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the ministry has been coordinating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to update technical barriers and trade protection measures from import countries for businesses.The two ministries are pushing ahead with negotiations to pave the way for fresh shrimp to Australia, pork to China, the Philippines and Singapore, salted egg to Hong Kong and Singapore, star apple to the US, grapefruit and custard apple to China, longan, lychee and rambutan to the Republic of Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina.The Ministry of Industry and Trade has also worked with relevant agencies to strengthen management and quickly resolve problems in exporting agro-fishery products to bordering countries.-VNA