Business Forum highlights collective economy, cooperatives' contributions to national economy The collective economy and cooperatives have made important contributions to the country's economic growth, and social security and equality, and created many jobs for domestic labourers, especially the disadvantaged in society, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said on October 12.

Business Trade ministry issues early warnings for export products at risk of investigation The Ministry of Industry and Trade has provided early warnings for 18 export products originating from Vietnam which are facing a high risk of being investigated for trade defence measures, origin fraud and illegal transshipment.

Business Vietnam, India hold huge potential to expand trade: Diplomat Vietnam and India boast huge potential to further foster cooperation in trade and investment as both sides have many young and proactive businessmen who are able to create wonderful business opportunities between the two countries, Vietnamese General Consul in Mumbai Le Quang Bien has said.

Business Infographic Cashew nut exports up 14.3% in value Vietnam’s cashew nut exports posted double-digit growth year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, with 456,000 tonnes sold abroad for 2.6 billion USD, increases of 19.6 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.