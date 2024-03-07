Businesses using foreign employees helped to solve difficulties
An overview of the dialogue (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A dialogue was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 6 to help enterprises using foreign employees deal with difficulties and obstacles.
The event attracted the participation of representatives from nearly 200 domestic and foreign businesses who discussed issues related to licensing; entry and exist and temporary residence procedures; personal income tax calculation; and payment of social and health insurance for foreign workers.
They also paid attention to solutions to cope with situations when terminating contracts with foreign workers related to social, health and unemployment insurance issues; and management and revocation of documents related to work permits when workers do not give back.
Representatives of the municipal Taxation Department, the Social Insurance Agency, and the Department of Public Security’s immigration unit answered participants’ queries, helping them address problems in their production and business.
They committed to being willing to receive questions and ideas for specific instructions and explanations to assist enterprises in implementing administrative procedures.
Statistics show that Ho Chi Minh City has nearly 30,000 foreigners licensed to work at the city’s agencies, organisations and businesses. They have been contributing to the supply of human resources with expertise, management experience, and professional working skills in accordance with international standards./.