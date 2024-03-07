Business Townhouse, villa transactions fall in HCM City Townhouse and villa transactions in Ho Chi Minh City have fallen to the lowest in the last five years with their primary supply reaching only 40% and a low absorption rate, according to real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Wood, furniture industry advised to improve added value Experts gathered at the Vietnam wood and furniture forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 6 to discuss ways ahead for the sector which is facing formidable challenges posed by global economic slowdown, widespread inflation and conflicts.

Business Hoa Phat enjoys 32% growth in steel sales in two months The Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group saw 32% rise in sales volume of steel products in the first two months of this year, the firm reported.

Business FDI attraction up 38.6% in two months Vietnam attracted 4.29 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year surge of 38.6%.