But Thap pagoda in Bac Ninh province
But Thap Pagoda in the northern province of Bac Ninh was recognized as Special National Relic in 2013 and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva Statue in the pagoda was named National Treasure in 2012.
But Thap Pagoda is situated in Dinh To commune, Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
But Thap pagoda was built in the 17th century, during the late Le Dynasty (Photo: VNA)
Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva Statue with 1,000 arms and 1,000 eyes in the pagoda has been ranked National Treasure since 2012 (Photo: VNA)
Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva Statue was made in 1656 and symbolizes the reverence of both religion and beauty (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda includes 10 buildings spread over 100m from the three-entrance gate to the bell-tower and back house (Photo: VNA)
But Thap Pagoda has been recognized as Special National Relic since 2013 (Photo: VNA)