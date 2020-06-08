Business Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,240 VND per USD on June 8, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 5).

Business Banks expect credit growth extension Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

Business Domestic businesses urged to boost export of medical supplies To capitalise on the global demand for medical protective equipment, Vietnamese companies need to proactively study markets, demand and quality standards, experts have said.