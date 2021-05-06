Pham Van Thieu, chairman of Bac Lieu People's Committee asked the local Department of Culture, Information, Sports and Tourism to preserve and promote the relic site in line with legal regulations on cultural heritage and develop distinctive tourism products to attract visitors.

During the celebration, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism transferred the certificate recognising Cai Chanh Military Base as the national special historical site to Bac Lieu province.

Cai Chanh Military Base is located in Cay Cui Hamlet, Hong Dan District. From 1949 to 1952, high-ranking officials of the Central Directorate for the South worked at the military base to lead revolutions in the southern region.

On January 26, 2011, Cai Chanh Base was already recognised as a national historical site./.

