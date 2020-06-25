Cambodia announces pandemic relief programme for the poor
Cambodia has launched a programme to give cash handouts to the country’s poorest households to alleviate the financial burden caused by the coronavirus.
A construction worker casts a fishing net onto a flooded land following recent rain to catch fish on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AP)
At a ceremony to announce the programme on June 24, Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the government will spend 25 million USD a month to provide money to 560,000 households identified by an existing programme as the poorest.
He said the cash transfers will be carried out in June and July, and will be extended or expanded in the following months according to economic conditions.
The 560,000 households account for about 2.3 million Cambodians, or about 14 percent of the almost 17 million population.
The programme will provide 20 USD to rural families and 30 USD to urban families because living expenses are higher in cities, Hun Sen said.
The transfers will be supplemented by smaller payments for each family member, and an additional 10 USD for live-in parents over the age of 60 and family members who have HIV infections.
According to the PM, the Cambodian government has spent 125 million USD supporting local people over the past five months and will allocate an additional 100 million USD for infrastructure development and job generation in rural areas./.