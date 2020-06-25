World UN council adopts documents promoting human rights Many documents promoting human rights around the world were adopted at the last meeting week of the 43rd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council held in Geneva on June 23.

World Lao highly values Vietnam as ASEAN Chair Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has said Vietnam is performing well its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, especially in leading the bloc to overcome challenges and difficulties posed by COVID-19.