Cambodia: Appeal verdict for living genocidal regime leading official scheduled for September
The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) will pronounce an appeal judgment in Case 002 concerning former Pol Pot genocidal regime leading official Khieu Samphan on the morning of September 22.
The ECCC Trial Chamber first announced its verdict against the figure on November 16, 2018, sentencing him to life imprisonment for genocide, crimes against humanity and grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 1949. The sentences were combined in Case 002/01.
He has since appealed to the Supreme Court Chamber.
ECCC, the UN-backed tribunal, was set up in 2006 to seek justice for victims of the Pol Pot genocidal regime in Cambodia from 1975 to 1979./.