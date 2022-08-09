World Thailand's economy forecast to grow by 2.7-3.5% in 2022 The Thai economy is still expected to grow 2.75% to 3.5% this year, helped by increased exports, more tourists, and government support, but faces rising inflationary pressures, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has said.

ASEAN Malaysian finance minister warns of risks to recovery Malaysia is on the road to recovery in terms of headline economic numbers, but Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz has warned of risks to the recovery amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

World Singapore tightens security ahead of National Day This year's National Day celebration in Singapore will be held on a large scale with many activities across the country, attracting a large number of people, therefore, stricter security checks will be put in place in a designated special zone within the event area.

ASEAN Cultural exchanges held to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary Various activities are being held to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.