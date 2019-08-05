Former senior Khmer Rouge leader Noun Chea. (Photo: ECCC)



- The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) has announced former senior Khmer Rouge leader Noun Chea, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison, died at the age of 93.ECCC spokesman Neth Pheaktra confirmed Nuon Chea died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on August 4.The ECCC was founded in 2006 by the United Nations to try the most senior responsible members of the Khmer Rouge for alleged crimes perpetrated during the Cambodian genocide.In November 2018, the ECCC convicted two Khmer Rouge leaders – Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan – of genocide and other crimes against humanity, sentencing them to life impresionment. –VNA