World Indonesia tightens rule on travellers in COVID-19 response The Transportation Ministry of Indonesia has issued a new regulation on Indonesians and foreigners travelling by air for tourism in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

World Thailand plans to build bridge linking with Laos across Mekong River Thailand's Transport Ministry is planning a feasibility and design study on a new bridge across the Mekong River as part of the third phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project.

World Indonesia’s halal product export potential hits 3.6 billion USD Indonesian Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Pahala Nugraha Mansury said on February 3 that the potential for Indonesia's halal product exports has reached around 3.6 billion USD.