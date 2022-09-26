Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Techno Hun Sen (the third from the left) met Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel (the third from the right) on September 24. (Photo: AKP/VNA)

Havana (VNA) – Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Techno Hun Sen paid an official visit to Cuba from September 23 to 25 to foster the bilateral relations between the two countries.



The Cambodian leader held talks with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on measures to expand cooperation in sports, health, culture, and biotechnology, contributing to further strengthening the Cambodia-Cuba friendship and solidarity.



After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of five documents including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health cooperation, a cooperation plan between the two ministries of foreign affairs, and an MoU on cooperation between the two diplomatic academies.



Cambodia announced its donation of 2,000 tonnes of rice to Cuba on this occasion.



During his stay in the Caribbean island nation, the Cambodian PM also paid a courtesy visit to General Raúl Castro Ruz and President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández. He also visited the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, laid a wreath at the monument to Cuban National Hero José Martí, and met Cambodian students who are living and studying here.



The official visit took place in the year during which Cambodia holds the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and this is the first visit by a high-ranking leader of Cambodia since Cuba’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia two years ago./.