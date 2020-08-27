Cambodia hands over copies of Cambodia-Vietnam topographic map to relevant agencies
The Government of Cambodia on August 27 handed over copies of a 1:25,000-scale Cambodia-Vietnam topographic map to 35 relevant Cambodian ministries and institutions.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: akp.gov.kh)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Government of Cambodia on August 27 handed over copies of a 1:25,000-scale Cambodia-Vietnam topographic map to 35 relevant Cambodian ministries and institutions.
The handover ceremony took place at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh under the presidency of Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.
The map comprehensively shows the results of border demarcation and border marker planting work by the two countries. It is an indispensable appendix to the Vietnam-Cambodia land border demarcation protocol signed on October 5, 2019, and the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty.
“The map reflects an 84 percent achievement of border demarcation and border marker planting along the Cambodia-Vietnam border,” Var Kim Hong, Senior Minister in charge of Cambodia Border Affairs Committee, underlined.
On August 1, Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh.
On August 1, Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Le Hoai Trung, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting, while the Cambodian delegation was headed by Var Kim Hong.
The two sides examined and agreed on all 500 sets of border topographic maps, including 250 in Vietnamese-Khmer languages and 250 others in Khmer-Vietnamese languages, with signatures of the two countries’ relevant authorities. Each side keeps 250 sets.
The event laid an important foundation for both sides to hold a ceremony to exchange a document approving the validity of the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty, and the Vietnam-Cambodia land border demarcation protocol.
Both sides agreed to inform each other of the schedule for the ceremony via diplomatic channels, after the two Governments end measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed an acknowledgement of both countries’ border marker planting, which achieved 84 percent, in Hanoi on October 5, 2019.
Cambodia and Vietnam share a border of 1,270 kilometres./.
The two sides examined and agreed on all 500 sets of border topographic maps, including 250 in Vietnamese-Khmer languages and 250 others in Khmer-Vietnamese languages, with signatures of the two countries’ relevant authorities. Each side keeps 250 sets.
The event laid an important foundation for both sides to hold a ceremony to exchange a document approving the validity of the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty, and the Vietnam-Cambodia land border demarcation protocol.
Both sides agreed to inform each other of the schedule for the ceremony via diplomatic channels, after the two Governments end measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed an acknowledgement of both countries’ border marker planting, which achieved 84 percent, in Hanoi on October 5, 2019.
Cambodia and Vietnam share a border of 1,270 kilometres./.