World Thailand records no new COVID-19 community infections for 28 days Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmissions, spokesman for the Thai government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration Taweesin Wisanuyothin said on June 22.

World E-money transactions surge sharply in Philippines The value of electronic money transactions in the Philippines surged by 36.2 percent to 1.48 trillion peso (over 29.5 billion USD) in 2019 from 1.09 trillion peso in 2018.

World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, highest flight alert issued Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupted again on June 21, spewing a column of ash by up to 6 km high, forcing local authorities to issue the highest level of flight alert.

World Cambodia: Falling water levels affecting fish population The Fisheries Administration of Cambodia has voiced concern over declining fish population caused by the decrease in water levels at lakes and rivers in the country, according to local media.